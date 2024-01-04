Carn Drama Club promises lots of ‘belly laughs’ with ‘The Two Loves of Gabriel Foley’

Carn Drama’s Club is promising plenty of ‘belly laughs’ with its hilarious new production that takes to the stage next week.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

‘The Two Loves of Gabriel Foley,’ a three-act comedy by Jimmy Keary, will be showcased at the Colgan Hall in Carndonagh on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, January 12, 13 and 14.

Just like all the club’s previous productions, ‘The Two Loves of Gabriel Foley’ is a must-see and director Geraldine Mooney told the Journal anyone who sees it will ‘leave feeling happy’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The production will be the third play of playwright Jimmy Keary’s that the club will perform on the stage and they have brought the house down each time previously.

The cast of 'The Two Loves of Gabriel Foley.'

Geraldine said the latest performances will follow suit and encouraged everyone to go along on any of the three nights.

"Jimmy Keary’s plays are really funny – both to watch and perform.

“It’s a great show and whatever way you come to it, you’ll leave feeling happy. It’s a real belly laugh. There are some great one-liners in it. All involved are mostly seasoned actors and have been there a long time. We’ve a new member from England this and it’s lovely having her. She’s perfect for the part she plays. One of the main characters in the last play is also in the play this year and it’s lovely that everyone gets their turn.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The production is a real team effort, with those on stage joined and supported by backstage crew, a stage manager, those at the door and all the other ‘wee bitss and pieces’ that make it all run smoothly. The cast and crew have been in rehearsals since October and are now really looking forward to bringing it to the stage for everyone to enjoy.

The drama club has also been receiving great community support. Supervalu in Carndonagh sponsored the prizes for the raffles and Costcutters, Carndonagh provide tea every night for the cast and crew.

Doors open each night at 7.30pm, with the play beginning at 8pm sharp. Admission is pay at the door and is €10 and five euro for seniors and students.