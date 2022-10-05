Performed by the BBC Orchestras and the Ulster Orchestra, audiences can jump aboard for a fun-filled CBeebies musical adventure for all the family, alongside CBeebies friends, BBC Orchestras and the Ulster Orchestra.

JoJo & Gran Gran are on board with a Gran Gran plan, and Andy has his safari sub at the ready. The crew will search for endangered creatures, find out fascinating facts and collect sounds and pictures for the audience’s very own musical ocean scrapbook. Ocean Adventure is a magical multi-media event featuring CBeebies theme tunes, orchestral treats, live action films and animation, with a few surprises along the way.

Created especially for the Proms’ youngest audience members, CBeebies: Ocean Adventure will be performed live by BBC Orchestras and the Ulster Orchestra, with the programme featuring composers such as Eleanor Alberga, Dani Howard, Telemann, Ravel, Elgar and Britten. There will also be a special medley of well-known CBeebies theme tunes arranged by Daniel Whibley, in addition to two new commissions; Whalesong by Mason Bates, which celebrates the majesty and power of the earth’s largest animal, and blends whale song with a symphonic narrative about a lone whale, and Dolphin Dance by Dominque Le Gendre, inspired by the sea life of St. Lucia.

Cbeebies Proms is embarking on a UK tour, which will include Derry and Belfast.

Patricia Hidalgo, Director of BBC Children’s and Education, says: “With a rich history of entertaining and educating audiences, I am delighted that we are bringing CBeebies: Ocean Adventure to families across the UK. Alongside BBC Orchestras, the Ulster Orchestra and CBeebies friends, this special performance will take our youngest audience members on a magical ocean adventure.”

The CBeebies: Ocean Adventure tour will feature CBeebies presenters and is produced by BBC Studios Kids & Family in partnership with BBC Orchestras. The CBeebies Prom was originated for the BBC Proms’ 2022 season at the Royal Albert Hall and was broadcast on the CBeebies channel, BBC Radio 3, BBC iPlayer and CBeebies Radio on BBC Sounds.