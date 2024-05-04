Diona Doherty - Got MILF? Tours Across Northern Ireland
Star of Derry Girls, series regular on The Blame Game, Soft Border Patrol, The News Quiz, Breaking the News, Secrets of the Circuit, A Perforated Ulster and Give My Head Peace, Diona Doherty is taking a brand new show Got MILF? on her first ever stand up tour around the country.Diona wrote and starred in her debut play Bridesmaids Of Northern Ireland, which sold out theatres across Northern Ireland, including a week on the main stage at the Grand Opera House Belfast.This Spring she’s ditching the garters, strapping on a breast pump and picking up a mic, to head out solo on the road in this laugh out loud debut tour show.
MAY 2024
FRI 3 - Derry Millennium Forum FRI 10 - Lisburn Island Arts CentreSAT 11 - Magherafelt The Terrace HotelFRI 17 - Armagh Market Place TheatreSAT 18 - Downpatrick Down Arts CentreTHUR 23 - Antrim Top Of The TownSAT 25 - Bangor The Court HouseFRI 31 - Belfast Limelight 2