Diona Doherty - Got MILF? Tours Across Northern Ireland

Star of Derry Girls, series regular on The Blame Game, Soft Border Patrol, The News Quiz, Breaking the News, Secrets of the Circuit, A Perforated Ulster and Give My Head Peace, Diona Doherty is taking a brand new show Got MILF? on her first ever stand up tour around the country.Diona wrote and starred in her debut play Bridesmaids Of Northern Ireland, which sold out theatres across Northern Ireland, including a week on the main stage at the Grand Opera House Belfast.This Spring she’s ditching the garters, strapping on a breast pump and picking up a mic, to head out solo on the road in this laugh out loud debut tour show.