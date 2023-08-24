News you can trust since 1772

Foyle School of Speech and Drama seeking new pupils at acclaimed conveyor belt of talent

For over 30 years, each pupil at the Foyle School of Speech and Drama has graduated with the belief that they are ‘brilliant’ and that they can achieve anything they set out to accomplish in life.
By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:29 BST- 1 min read
Sandra Biddle and daughter Blathnaid Biddle with members of the Foyle School of Speech and Drama at a mayoral reception with former Mayor, Sandra Duffy.Sandra Biddle and daughter Blathnaid Biddle with members of the Foyle School of Speech and Drama at a mayoral reception with former Mayor, Sandra Duffy.
Sandra Biddle and daughter Blathnaid Biddle with members of the Foyle School of Speech and Drama at a mayoral reception with former Mayor, Sandra Duffy.

Founder Sandra Biddle and daughter Blathnaid Biddle – both of whom are qualified primary school teachers – have watched their pupils perform on a variety of stages, media and cultural platforms.

Musical Theatre Productions both locally and on the Westend Stage; Summer Schools; Drama Workshops: Television and Film Productions and a number of pupils have published original work.

“As effective communicators most of our pupils have become the city’s new doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs, parents, and all are great ambassadors for our City of Culture.

“Each pupil carries an inner belief which tells them daily that: ‘I am brilliant and I am a star,’” they stated.

To register new pupils with the Foyle School of Speech and Drama at the Millennium Forum email [email protected].

