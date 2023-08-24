Foyle School of Speech and Drama seeking new pupils at acclaimed conveyor belt of talent

Sandra Biddle and daughter Blathnaid Biddle with members of the Foyle School of Speech and Drama at a mayoral reception with former Mayor, Sandra Duffy.

Founder Sandra Biddle and daughter Blathnaid Biddle – both of whom are qualified primary school teachers – have watched their pupils perform on a variety of stages, media and cultural platforms.

Musical Theatre Productions both locally and on the Westend Stage; Summer Schools; Drama Workshops: Television and Film Productions and a number of pupils have published original work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As effective communicators most of our pupils have become the city’s new doctors, lawyers, pharmacists, teachers, engineers, entrepreneurs, parents, and all are great ambassadors for our City of Culture.

“Each pupil carries an inner belief which tells them daily that: ‘I am brilliant and I am a star,’” they stated.