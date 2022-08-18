Fun guaranteed when global phenomenon ‘Six’ lights up Millennium Forum stage

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The multi-award winning shows features Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, as the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.

With instantly recognisable songs that have over 300 million streams and over three billion views on TikTok, Six has been on worldwide stages including Broadway and the current tour has received rave reviews, with booking through to 2023.

Theatre star Chloe Hart is Catherine of Aragon, Henry VIII’s first wife and told how the cast and crew are ‘very excited’ to take to the stage in Derry.

The cast of Six will be on the Derry stage next week.

Chloe has been winning rave reviews for her powerhouse depiction of the history-changing Catherine, and hailed the ‘freedom and creativity’ surrounding the show. The role is the first she has played that is based on a real person and while she ‘will never know or meet’ Catherine of Aragon, she still wanted to ‘do her justice.’

“The added challenge with Six is that they also want us to bring elements of ourselves into that; they want every person who plays the role to be completely individual, so it’s challenging, but really exciting, as there is so much freedom and creativity.”

The show also celebrates the ‘Six’ (Catherine of Aragon, Anne Boleyn, Jane Seymour, Anne of Cleves, Catherine Howard and Catherine Parr) as women and personalities in their own right, with female empowerment running through the lyrics and performances.

“It’s so important we do that,” said Chloe.

“Especially now,with all the things going on in the world, to keep that sense of empowerment and control over our own narrative.”

Chloe hailed the audiences they have performed in front of so far and said those in Derry can expect to be ‘on their feet.’

“The thing I take from the show is how funny it is. It has amazing songs, but there’s also brilliant stuff in between all that and that’s where the magic lies. Where the story goes and the whole concept of it is brilliant. I think the audience can expect a really fun night out, dancing and clapping along and having fun.”

Since its early days as a student production in a 100-seat room at the 2017 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the show has fast become a global musical phenomenon. SIX currently has productions playing on Broadway at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre and at the Sydney Opera House prior to an Australian and

New Zealand tour, with a major US tour coming soon. Meanwhile, back on home turf, the London production is now enjoying its third royal residence in the West End at the Vaudeville Theatre and the UK tour continues its nationwide sold-out reign, now booking through to 2023.

SIX was nominated for five Olivier Awards including Best New Musical. It won the BBC Radio 2

Audience Award for Best Musical at the Whatsonstage Awards and was invited to perform on the results show of ITV’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ and BBC’s ‘Children in Need Appeal Show’. Celebrating the global success of its songs with over 300 million streams and over 3 billion views on TikTok, the original studio album of SIX has officially turned Gold, marking over 100,000 sales in the UK and will be released on vinyl next month.