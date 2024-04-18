Get set to manifest laughs - Derry comic unleashes his biggest show yet

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

“This is my seventh comedy hour and I’ve really gone as big as I can on this one,” explains Peter, “it’s weird writing a show about the pressure to constantly sell yourself online… whilst also trying to promote a large show. The irony has not been lost on me.”

Peter has been working in comedy since an early teenager and in 2009 was involved with his wife in helping her set up Derry’s longest running comedy club. He took over running the club in 2013 and has been its regular MC since.

“There’s been a great groundswell in Northern Irish comedy particularly over the last few years and it’s been great to be with it from the start. As with all things I think the Northwest ones can get a little overlooked compared to our Belfast counterparts, but as a Derry one I am contractually obliged to say that. But with the swell of clubs like Brickworks, Railway Arms, Bennigan’s Chickenbox, The Cosh, Boiler Room and more the Northwest is fairly holding its own.”

Peter E Davidson - local comedian.

And Peter has been doing his bit to promote local talent internationally hosting the successful 2023 showcase at 'The Northern Irish Comedy Protocol.' The first ever Northern Irish comedy showcase at the Edinburgh Fringe.

But his new show is his biggest ever in his hometown and has also been accepted for this years’ Edinburgh Fringe where it will run for the entire month of August.

Peter was also selected for the prestigious BBC Comedy Writersroom in 2020 and has performed five solo festival runs at Edinburgh. As a writer Peter has written sketches for BBC NI, BBC Radio Ulster, BBC Radio 4 and 4 Extra.

A show not to be missed from one of Derry’s comedy top local lights. Support on the night comes from ‘Laughs@TheLoft’ favourites Bobby Best & Darren McCay.

SHOW: Peter E Davidson - Manifest Density

DATE: Saturday, April 27

VENUE: Nerve Centre

PRICE: £10 plus booking Fee

DOORS: 7pm