Go Grease Lightnin' at Scoil Mhuire Buncrana in February 2003

Take a trip down memory lane with these great photos of the guys and gals who staged a production of Grease at Scoil Mhuire back in February 2003.
Photos: Derry Journal archive.
1. The cast of Grease from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, which runs from the 12th to the 14th of February. (0402PG23)
The cast of Grease from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, which runs from the 12th to the 14th of February. (0402PG23)
Photo: Derry Journal
2. Danny, played by Matthew Bonner, and Sandy, played by Sinead Gillespie, gear up for the production of Grease which will start at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, on February 12th. (0402PG19)
Danny, played by Matthew Bonner, and Sandy, played by Sinead Gillespie, gear up for the production of Grease which will start at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, on February 12th. (0402PG19)
Photo: Derry Journal
3. The cast of Grease go through some of their dance moves. (0402PG18)
The cast of Grease go through some of their dance moves. (0402PG18)
Photo: Derry Journal
4. The Pink Ladies, from left, Nicole Mclaughlin, Jan, Aisling Doherty, Frenchie, Sinead Gillespie, Sandy, Aileen Henderson, Rizzo, and Elizabeth Curran, Marti. (0402PG21)
The Pink Ladies, from left, Nicole Mclaughlin, Jan, Aisling Doherty, Frenchie, Sinead Gillespie, Sandy, Aileen Henderson, Rizzo, and Elizabeth Curran, Marti. (0402PG21)
Photo: Derry Journal