News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Go Grease Lightnin' at Scoil Mhuire Buncrana in February 2003

Take a trip down memory lane with these great photos of the guys and gals who staged a production of Grease at Scoil Mhuire back in February 2003.

By Brendan McDaid
3 hours ago
Updated 1st Feb 2023, 10:59am

Photos: Derry Journal archive.

1. The cast of Grease from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, which runs from the 12th to the 14th of February. (0402PG23)

The cast of Grease from Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, which runs from the 12th to the 14th of February. (0402PG23)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

2. Danny, played by Matthew Bonner, and Sandy, played by Sinead Gillespie, gear up for the production of Grease which will start at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, on February 12th. (0402PG19)

Danny, played by Matthew Bonner, and Sandy, played by Sinead Gillespie, gear up for the production of Grease which will start at Scoil Mhuire, Buncrana, on February 12th. (0402PG19)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

3. The cast of Grease go through some of their dance moves. (0402PG18)

The cast of Grease go through some of their dance moves. (0402PG18)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales

4. The Pink Ladies, from left, Nicole Mclaughlin, Jan, Aisling Doherty, Frenchie, Sinead Gillespie, Sandy, Aileen Henderson, Rizzo, and Elizabeth Curran, Marti. (0402PG21)

The Pink Ladies, from left, Nicole Mclaughlin, Jan, Aisling Doherty, Frenchie, Sinead Gillespie, Sandy, Aileen Henderson, Rizzo, and Elizabeth Curran, Marti. (0402PG21)

Photo: Derry Journal

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3