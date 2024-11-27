Following on from the massive success of their production of ‘Dancing at Lughnasa,’ Greasepaint Productions Theatre Company is to present the classic ‘A Christmas Carol – The Musical’ this festive season.

Based on the beloved story by Charles Dickens, the talented cast will showcase the production in St. Mary’s Hall, Buncrana from Saturday, December 7 until Saturday, December 14.

‘’A Christmas Carol – The Musical’ was originally presented by Radio City Entertainment at The Theater at Madison Square Garden.

The amateur production by Greasepaint Productions is presented with arrangement with Music Theatre International.

With music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and a book by Mike Ochrent and Lynn Ahrens, as well as original choreography by Susan Stroman, this classic is not to be missed.

The box office for Greasepaint Productions’ ‘A Christmas Carol – The Musical’ will be open on Saturday, November 30 and Sunday, December 1 from 2-3pm; on November 2, 3, 4 and 5 from 5.30-6.30pm; Friday, December 6 and 13 from 11am to 12noon; Saturday 7, Sunday 8 and Saturday 14 December from 1.30-2.30pm and Sunday 8, Monday 9, Tuesday 10, Wednesday 11, Thursday 12 and Saturday, December 14 from 6-7pm.

See https://www.facebook.com/Greasepainter on Facebook.