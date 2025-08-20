The West End touring production of the Rocky Horror show has just arrived at the Millennium Forum Theatre & Conference Centre for a week-long run.

The cast of the hit musical, starring RTE’s Dancing With The Stars’ Jennifer Zamparelli, took a ‘dander round the Walls’ this week, visiting some of the city’s famous landmarks.

Ready to thrill you with fun and naughty moments, Richard O’Brien’s legendary rock ‘n’ roll musical, The Rocky Horror Show comes to Millennium Forum as part of a new world tour.

Directed by Christopher Luscombe, The Rocky Horror show features timeless classics, including Sweet Transvestite, Dammit Janet, and of course, the pelvic thrusting showstopping Time Warp.

You can catch the cast performing live on the Millennium Forum stage all this week until Saturday August 23. For tickets to the show, contact the Box Office on 71 264455 (option 1) or visit millenniumforum.co.uk

(Photos by Martin McKeown)

