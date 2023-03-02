Jimmy Carr shows support as Muff Liquor becomes Derry's Millennium Forum's new 'Comedy Partner'

This new partnership will see the award-winning premium Irish spirits brand team up with the city’s premier arts venue as its first ‘Comedy Partner’ and, with support already confirmed from popular comedian, Jimmy Carr, this is sure to be a fun and interesting venture!

The sponsorship will mean that Millennium Forum patrons can now look forward to purchasing ‘signature pours’ made with Muff Gin at all comedy evenings and give Muff Liquor endless opportunities to entertain clients as well as ensuring that their brand is positioned to over 300,000 customers per annum.

Millennium Forum Development and Creative Engagement Manager, Cara Mc Cartney, welcomes the new partnership: “We are delighted that Muff Liquor has joined our sponsorship family. The support of another local business to our theatre is very welcomed. This partnership allows Muff Liquor to position themselves in front of Millennium Forum customers and to be part of the happiness, laughter and feel good factor that comes with comedy on our stage. As we are a registered charity, it also helps the Millennium Forum develop its strong programming and reinforces our commitment to bring the best in world class entertainment to the city. We look forward to developing this partnership with Muff Liquor who, have already won many prestigious awards for their family crafted gin and who have been recognised by industry experts across the globe.”

Comedian Jimmy Carr shows his support for the new collaboration between Muff Liquor and The Millennium Forum.

Laura Bonner, CEO/Founder of The Muff Liquor Company added: “As always, we love to get behind and support as much as possible at home so when asked about this partnership it was a no brainer - it was perfect timing with the announcement of our new investors and having Jimmy represent us is fantastic.”

Comedy events have always been hugely popular with local audiences and the Forum’s programming has certainly delivered some of the best stand-up acts on the live circuit each season that have included Tommy Tiernan, Jimmy Carr, Dara O’Briain, Kevin McAleer, Alan Carr, Sarah Millican and Lee Evans.

For details on upcoming comedy events, visit www.millenniumforum.co.uk