Forty years on from its inception The Playhouse plans to rediscover the fun and joy of the sci-fi horror smash hit, but with ‘a sharper lens’ on its potent themes of activism, social deprivation, and disenfranchised communities.

Co-directed by David Fairs and Conor O’Kane and supported by members of The Playhouse Music Theatre Company Little Shop of Horrors will run at The Playhouse from October 17 to 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Offering free conservatoire-standard training in music theatre, The Playhouse Music Theatre Company provides tuition and practical education in movement, voice and acting.

Little Shop of Horrors at The Playhouse Derry, (L- R) Co-Directors David Fairs and Conor O'Kane.

Previous company members formed the community ensemble, with several members taking on principal roles, in the phenomenally successful Playhouse Production of The White Handkerchief, performed and broadcast from the Guildhall on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday and HUME: Beyond Belief, the major new musical drama about the life and mission of John and Pat Hume, to mark the 25th Anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

David and Conor have been an artistic partnership since 2015 and are queer, neurodivergent artists both with wide ranging careers as actors, performances coaches, writers and directors.

A Derry-native, Conor trained for three years at Mountview Academy of Theatre Arts and is part of the National Youth Film School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David, originally from the North East of England, trained for three years at the Royal Central School of Speech and Drama, after Cambridge University.

Little Shop of Horrors at The Playhouse Derry, (L- R) Co-Directors David Fairs and Conor O'Kane.

“For us, this production is about reclaiming what Little Shop of Horrors actually is,” Co-directors Conor O’Kane and David Fairs said.

“It’s a story of horror, activism, social deprivation, domestic abuse, and the place of cinema in the lives of those who feel like outsiders.

“This musical takes place on Skid Row, a place of poverty and crime, but also a place where economic and social outcasts end up and rise up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“From the opening lines it spotlights the struggle of the disenfranchised (because of gender, race, sexuality, poverty, anything) against - to quote from the show itself, ‘the powers that have always been’. Activism is baked into the writing - the words, the characters, the use of rock’n’roll, doo-wop, Motown - none of that is an accident.

“It’s also important to remember it was a 30 year old gay man in New York City writing this musical in the early 1980s,” they said, in reference to writer Howard Ashman, who was credited with playing a pivotal role in the ‘Disney Renaissance’ of the late 1980s and early 1990s through his work on The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Aladdin.

“We want to present a truly fun and vibrant and joyous piece of musical entertainment which is underpinned by a sincere investment in these big topics. Then we’ll have something special on our hands!”