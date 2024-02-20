News you can trust since 1772

VIDEO: Meet the talented North West cast of the forthcoming production of Oliver!

The cast and crew of Oliver! are hard at work rehearsing for opening night at the Millennium Forum on March 20 – let’s meet them...
By Una Culkin
Published 20th Feb 2024, 19:03 GMT

Londonderry Musical Society’s Oliver! will burst onto the stage of the Forum on Wednesday, March 20 and run until Saturday, March 23, nightly at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee.

With young stars David Langan playing Oliver and Francesca Kelly playing The Artful Dodger, audiences are in for a treat. Top class entertainer Kieran Connor takes on the iconic role of Fagin while Sophie Doran, who wowed audiences last year as Doralee in 9 to 5, plays Nancy.

Other audience favourites from the Derry group including Emer McCaffrey, Susan Wilson, Simon Quigg and Christine Baggley, will step onto the stage in the Lionel Bart musical which features such well known songs as ‘Consider Yourself’, ‘You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two’ and ‘Where is Love?’.

Tickets are selling quickly so don’t miss out. Book now online at the Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk or 028 7126 4455.

Now let’s meet the cast...

Francesca Kelly as The Artful Dodger and David Langan as Oliver.

Francesca Kelly as The Artful Dodger and David Langan as Oliver. Photo: LMS

In rehearsals for Oliver!

In rehearsals for Oliver! Photo: LMS

Pictured during rehearsals.

Pictured during rehearsals. Photo: LMS

Lots of young talent in the LMS production of Oliver!

Lots of young talent in the LMS production of Oliver! Photo: LMS

