Londonderry Musical Society’s Oliver! will burst onto the stage of the Forum on Wednesday, March 20 and run until Saturday, March 23, nightly at 7.30pm, with a Saturday matinee.

With young stars David Langan playing Oliver and Francesca Kelly playing The Artful Dodger, audiences are in for a treat. Top class entertainer Kieran Connor takes on the iconic role of Fagin while Sophie Doran, who wowed audiences last year as Doralee in 9 to 5, plays Nancy.

Other audience favourites from the Derry group including Emer McCaffrey, Susan Wilson, Simon Quigg and Christine Baggley, will step onto the stage in the Lionel Bart musical which features such well known songs as ‘Consider Yourself’, ‘You’ve Got to Pick a Pocket or Two’ and ‘Where is Love?’.

Tickets are selling quickly so don’t miss out. Book now online at the Millennium Forum www.millenniumforum.co.uk or 028 7126 4455.

Now let’s meet the cast...

Francesca Kelly as The Artful Dodger and David Langan as Oliver.