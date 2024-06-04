Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

SAINT le Dave Duggan, (GREED by Dave Duggan), is the latest stage drama by award-wining novelist and dramatist, Dave Duggan.

Dave says: “As part of developing the play, I’d like to hear the current draft, so I’m inviting people of all ages who can read Irish fluently to give me a hand.

"Thanks to the support of An Cultúrlann, a small group, no matter what age, will gather there at 9.30am on Thursday, June 13, for a line-by-line reading of the play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"There’s no acting involved. There will not be an audience, except the other readers. I’ll get on with re-writes after that and seek to place a strengthened draft with producers.”

Dave Duggan

Eibhlín Ní Dhochartaigh, who overseas arts activities at An Cultúrlann, says: "The last event we held here featuring Dave’s work was the launch of his novel Ór agus Mil.

" Almost eighty people attended that bi-lingual event. This will a smaller, private, Irish language event, for fluent readers. We’re delighted to support Dave’s work in this way and look forward to seeing the final production in due course.”

Dave’s stage plays in English have been seen across Ireland, in Edinburgh, Liverpool, New York and across Afghanistan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He wrote an Oscar nominated short film, three novels and a family memoir in English. His work in Irish includes two novels, plays for stage and radio and a BBC on-line drama. He hopes that SAINT may find its way into production next year.