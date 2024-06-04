Wanted: Readers to help with new Dave Duggan play SAINT (GREED)
Dave says: “As part of developing the play, I’d like to hear the current draft, so I’m inviting people of all ages who can read Irish fluently to give me a hand.
"Thanks to the support of An Cultúrlann, a small group, no matter what age, will gather there at 9.30am on Thursday, June 13, for a line-by-line reading of the play.
"There’s no acting involved. There will not be an audience, except the other readers. I’ll get on with re-writes after that and seek to place a strengthened draft with producers.”
Eibhlín Ní Dhochartaigh, who overseas arts activities at An Cultúrlann, says: "The last event we held here featuring Dave’s work was the launch of his novel Ór agus Mil.
" Almost eighty people attended that bi-lingual event. This will a smaller, private, Irish language event, for fluent readers. We’re delighted to support Dave’s work in this way and look forward to seeing the final production in due course.”
Dave’s stage plays in English have been seen across Ireland, in Edinburgh, Liverpool, New York and across Afghanistan.
He wrote an Oscar nominated short film, three novels and a family memoir in English. His work in Irish includes two novels, plays for stage and radio and a BBC on-line drama. He hopes that SAINT may find its way into production next year.
If you are a fluent reader and speaker in Irish and you’d like to be part of an Irish language art event, contact [email protected] and come to Cultúrlann Derry, Thursday, June 13, 9.30am.
