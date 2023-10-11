Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time since 2012, the event will not feature the Clipper Around the World Yacht Race fleet, however at a meeting of the Council this week, officers said they were confident that the event’s programming can attract over 100,000 visitors during its four days.

The Festival will feature all the other elements of previous years including entertainment,, festival bars, markets and a festival showcase on Saturday June 29 with a lights show on and alongside the river with guest ships and boats, lighting installations, lasers and interactive crowd experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of ships and boats are once again being procured to attend the festival with the pontoon that previously berthed the Clipper Yachts instead hosting a fleet of tall ships.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some of the large crowds visiting the Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 053

Head of Culture at Derry City and Strabane District Council, Aeidin McCarter, said that the dates have been selected to maximise the benefits of the summer season for the local economy.

“The 2024 Foyle Maritime Festival will take place over four days and we are confident it can attract over 100,000 visitors from a wide geographical remit,” she said.

“The dates will not clash with any other major events in the city thereby enabling the local tourism and hospitality sectors to full avail of additional footfall into the city and region.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The theme for the festival is Beyond Blue and will inspire a range of street animation, themed workshops, screenings and events with an important environmental focus.

Thousands of people visited Derry’s Foyle Maritime Festival. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2229GS – 089

“A climactic festival showcase event will take place late on the Saturday night and will celebrate the festival theme with a spectacular display of activity and light on and along the river.”

The confirmation came in a report to Members of Council’s Business and Culture Committee who were updated on Tuesday about the planning and programme development of the award winning biennial festival.

Members were also told that a range of revenue streams will feature at the event such as a Fun Fair, Big Wheel, Festival Bars and both the maritime and merchant markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council Officers will work alongside the key stakeholder the Loughs Agency to deliver a programme of events on the water with taster sessions, displays and races.