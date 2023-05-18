The figure was put to workers at the hard disk manufacturer’s plant in Springtown during meetings on Thursday afternoon, sources told the ‘Journal’.

One source estimated the job losses will affect over 7 per cent of the factory’s workforce and will be across all sections.

They described it as a ‘sore blow’ for workers.

US Special Envoy to the North for Economic Affairs Joe Kennedy III during a visit to Seagate last month

The 116 figure is, however, lower than previous unconfirmed speculation that the job losses could run into the hundreds.

The ‘Journal’ contacted Seagate and asked it for official confirmation of the redundancies but the company has not responded.

Last month the firm announced it would be taking ‘aggressive actions to lower our cost structure’ after quarterly revenues came in below expectations.

Seagate employs 1,650 people in Derry.

Dave Mosley, Seagate’s chief executive officer, last month said its operating expenses for the last quarter included a $300m settlement for alleged violations of US Export Administration Regulations by the US Department of Commerce's Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS).

The settlement related to Seagate’s sales of hard disks to Huawei between August 17, 2020 and September 29, 2021.

Seagate agreed to pay a settlement of $300m in instalments of $15million per quarter over five years.