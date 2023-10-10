News you can trust since 1772
Lord Lieutenant of the County Londonderry Ian Crowe, Chamber President Selina Horshi, Derry City and Strabane Mayor Patricia Logue, US Consul General James Applegate.Lord Lieutenant of the County Londonderry Ian Crowe, Chamber President Selina Horshi, Derry City and Strabane Mayor Patricia Logue, US Consul General James Applegate.
Lord Lieutenant of the County Londonderry Ian Crowe, Chamber President Selina Horshi, Derry City and Strabane Mayor Patricia Logue, US Consul General James Applegate.

13 photographs of Derry Chamber President's Annual Dinner

The Derry Chamber held its President’s Annual Dinner on Friday evening in the White Horse Hotel.
The event was sponsored by JMK Solicitors and CRASH Services and US Consul General James Applegate was the special guest.

Derry Chamber team, Carolann Doherty, Emile Rainey and Anna Doherty.

Derry Chamber team, Carolann Doherty, Emile Rainey and Anna Doherty. Photo: Supplied

US Consul General James Applegate, John Kelpie, CEO of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Chamber President Selina Horshi.

US Consul General James Applegate, John Kelpie, CEO of Derry City and Strabane District Council and Chamber President Selina Horshi. Photo: Supplied

Chamber President Selina Horshi pictured with her family.

Chamber President Selina Horshi pictured with her family. Photo: Supplied

Chamber President Selina Horshi and host Lynette Fay.

Chamber President Selina Horshi and host Lynette Fay. Photo: Supplied

