The Oak Tree Restaurant

13 photographs offering a sneak peak inside Derry’s new 4-star deluxe Ebrington Hotel

As the £15m Ebrington Hotel gets set to welcome its first guests everybody is keen to get a sneak peak at the 4-star deluxe accommodation in the heart of the former military barracks overlooking Derry.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 4th Jul 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 4th Jul 2023, 12:50 BST

Why not take a virtual tour? The hotel has shared some interior photographs with the ‘Journal’.

Check out the elegant hotel drawing room, the beautiful Corner House Pub and Lounge with its cocktail bar and rooftop terrace, The Oak Tree Restaurant, the hotel’s hydro pool and its luxurious new bedroom suites.

Clock Tower suite in the new Ebrington Hotel

Clock Tower suite in the new Ebrington Hotel Photo: Ebrington Hotel

The Corner House Pub and Lounge with entrance to roof top terrace.

The Corner House Pub and Lounge with entrance to roof top terrace. Photo: Lorcan Doherty

One of the bedrooms in the new Ebrington Hotel

One of the bedrooms in the new Ebrington Hotel Photo: Lorcan Doherty

Treatment room in the new Ebrington Hotel

Treatment room in the new Ebrington Hotel Photo: Ebrington Hotel

