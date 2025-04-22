15 jobs created as high street bakery chain Greggs opens new store in Foyleside Shopping Centre in Derry
Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs, said: “We’re excited to welcome customers to our new Greggs shop in Foyleside Shopping Centre, Northern Ireland, creating 15 new jobs and offering a modern, convenient space to enjoy their Greggs favourites.
"This opening marks a key step in growing our presence in the region while creating meaningful job opportunities.”
The shop at 19 Orchard Street will stock freshly prepared Greggs favourites, such as the sausage roll, steak bake and delicious vegan alternatives, in addition to a range of over ice drinks including Cloudy Lemonade and Iced Mocha, which are only available in limited shops across the UK.
Breakfast rolls and baguettes with Fairtrade orange juices or hot drinks will be served until 11am every day while those looking for a bite to eat in the evening can enjoy hot food such as Southern Fried chicken goujons, potato wedges and a variety of pizza slices including margherita, pepperoni, spicy Mexican chicken and pepperoni hot shot. After 4pm, customers can pick up any pizza slice with any drink from just £3.15 instead of the usual £4.00!
The Foyleside Shopping Centre shop opens with a modern new look and comfortable indoor and outdoor seating. The opening hours are:
Monday - Tuesday: 8am - 6pm
Wednesday - Friday: 8am - 9pm
Saturday: 8am - 6pm
Sunday: 11am - 6pm
Any further jobs created at the Foyleside Shopping Centre shop will be posted on Greggs Careers.
