200 jobs on offer as Letterkenny-based IT firm TCS to host Open Day

The company is hosting a Careers Open Evening on Thursday July 14, from 6pm to 8pm.

A spokesperson said: “TCS is a global leader in IT services, digital and business solutions, we partner with some of the world’s most recognised brands to simplify, strengthen, and transform their business.

“If you would like to be part of a Global Company with the opportunity to grow your career in technology in Letterkenny and across the globe, please come along to our Careers Open Evening. Talk to our Specialists in IT and Customer Services to find out more about the numerous roles and opportunities available.

“The team are actively recruiting for over 200 positions at all levels from recent graduates to experienced professionals across six key areas: Cloud Computing and Engineering, Customer Services & Back Office, Cyber Security, Data Analytics, Digital Marketing and Design and Software Engineering.

“We also have IT and Application support opportunities requiring people with language skills in German, Spanish, Italian, French, Polish, Dutch, and Hungarian.

“If you are interested in any of the roles available, please drop into our open evening.”

People can also pre-register for the Open Evening at www.openevening.tcscareers.ieThe spokesperson said: “For anyone unable to attend in person, you can still upload your CV and our recruitment team will be in touch.

“TCS are recruiting throughout the year for a variety of roles. Please also take the opportunity to review all current roles online at: www.tcscareers.ieTCS is part of the large multinational Tata Group, which is based in India. The IT services giant currently employs over 1,000 people in Letterkenny across a range of highly skilled tech-related roles.

The spokesperson said: “As we continue to grow our Technical and Operations teams in Letterkenny, we are looking for people who are enthusiastic and passionate about Customer Service, or Technical Innovation, to further our customers’ digital transformation journey.

“TCS is a top employer globally and our 592,195 employees represent 153 nationalities across 46 countries.

“We look forward to welcoming you at TCS Global Delivery Centre Letterkenny Technology Park, TCS Drive, Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92 W8CY from 6pm-8pm On Thursday 14th July.”

Conor McCluskey- Actuarial Associate and Derry GAA player said: “TCS has also been supportive in providing an excellent study package to help me progress through my professional exams. TCS also provides learning platforms to further enhance my technical skillset. I have benefitted from the flexibility of remote working to maintain a healthy work-life balance.”

Mairead Doherty said: “I began my career in 2006 as a Customer Service Representative, handling calls from clients. I joined Tata Consultancy Services in 2020 and in 2022 I was promoted to Consultant Manager for Business Processing with a clear goal pathway to progress to a Senior Consultant afforded by the array of digital learning programmes on offer to all TCS employees worldwide.”