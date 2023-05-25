200 of Firstsource redundances in Derry, 100 in Belfast, 200 homeworkers, Middleton says

A further 200 homeworkers and 100 workers in Belfast are also affected, he said.

The remaining 370 staff at Springtown will not be impacted.

Mr. Middleton said: “I met with senior management of Firstsource to receive further information and clarity.

Firstsource

"Due to a decision taken by Sky, 200 employees at the Springtown site, 100 employees in Belfast and 200 homeworkers are affected and undergoing the redundancy consultation process.

"I have been informed that the consultation process will last 3 months and that the priority will be to look at options to safeguard the jobs, support employees and source additional contracts.

"I have stressed to Firstsource management that the consultation process must be fair and transparent and as an elected representative I need to fully understand the impact that this will have on my constituents.