23 new jobs as AVEVA to expand operations in Derry with £1.4m investment

Economy Minister Conor Murphy has announced that AVEVA is investing £1.4million to establish a Research and Development centre in Derry, which will see its workforce double.

Headquartered in Cambridge, AVEVA - a global leader in industrial software – first established a presence in Derry in 2015.

The company’s secure industrial cloud platform and applications enable businesses to harness the power of their information and improve collaboration with customers, suppliers, and partners.

During a visit to AVEVA’s premises at the Innovation Centre at Fort George, Economy Minister Conor Murphy welcomed the significant investment, stating: “This strategic expansion by AVEVA is a strong testament of its confidence in the North West's skilled workforce.

Economy Minister Conor Murphy is pictured with Brendan McGuigan, Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering at Invest NI, and Caoimhe Keogan, Chief People Officer, AVEVA.

"Supporting R&D is a key priority for me as we work to enhance productivity across the north. This investment and the creation of 23 new jobs is a significant boost for the local economy and aligns perfectly with my regional economic action plan, which aims to promote balanced economic growth across the north.

“AVEVA's long-term investment in Derry reinforces the region’s potential as a leading technology and innovation hub and I am confident this investment will deliver lasting benefits for both the local economy and the north’s position in the global tech landscape.”

The expansion will focus on the development of products to support AVEVA’s global growth, including the growth of its flagship Asset Information Management (AIM) solution.

This software plays a key role in managing vast data sources for AVEVA’s customers, and the new site will also allow the company to scale its cloud-based solutions to meet growing demand.

Iju Raj, Executive Vice President, R&D, AVEVA added: “Our decision to expand in Derry is a testament to the wealth of talent available in the North West and the support, advice and guidance we’ve received from Invest NI. This R&D centre will be crucial for developing products that keep us at the forefront of technological advancements, enabling us to maintain our competitive edge in the global market.

“Innovation and investment in technology are central to AVEVA’s strategy. We have multiple R&D locations throughout the globe and have chosen to expand within Northern Ireland due to its strong talent pool, associated links to local universities and successful placement and graduate schemes.

Brendan McGuigan, Director of Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering at Invest NI welcomed the announcement: “This project is an exciting addition to Northern Ireland’s thriving software sector. By combining our local talent pool with Invest NI support, AVEVA has chosen Derry as the strategic location for its second UK R&D hub, securing a bright future for the company’s operations here.”