The family-run Craft Brewery and Eatery is renowned creating uniquely local, fabulously flavoursome small batches of artisan beer and food.
(Please note: photos are by Martin McKeown Photography and not for resale here)
1. The Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy and Aidan O’Kane, pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22
2. The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery in Ebrington. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22
3. James and Louise Huey and Jennifer McKeever, Airporter, pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22
4. Mark Johnston, Martin Doherty, Bank of Ireland and his wife Susan and Anna Doherty, CEO, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22
