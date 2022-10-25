News you can trust since 1772
Alwyn Whiteman, Clarke and Whiteman Architects, Eugene Coyle, Yvonne Clarke, architect and Interior Designer, Katie McFarland, designer and Richard Gamble, JA Gamble, builder, pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

23 pictures from the opening of Walled City Brewery's new Tap Room in Derry

The Walled City Brewery at Ebrington Square have unveiled their stunning new Tap Room following a major refurbishment of the popular venue.

By Martin McKeown
6 minutes ago

The family-run Craft Brewery and Eatery is renowned creating uniquely local, fabulously flavoursome small batches of artisan beer and food.

1. The Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy and Aidan O’Kane, pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

The Mayor, Councillor Sandra Duffy and Aidan O’Kane, pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

2. The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery in Ebrington. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery in Ebrington. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

3. James and Louise Huey and Jennifer McKeever, Airporter, pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

James and Louise Huey and Jennifer McKeever, Airporter, pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

4. Mark Johnston, Martin Doherty, Bank of Ireland and his wife Susan and Anna Doherty, CEO, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

Mark Johnston, Martin Doherty, Bank of Ireland and his wife Susan and Anna Doherty, CEO, Londonderry Chamber of Commerce pictured at the opening of The Taproom at the Walled City Brewery. Picture Martin McKeown. 21.10.22

