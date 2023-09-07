244 new homes planned in major Upper Galliagh housing development
Council’s Planning Committee this week approved planning permission for 244 new residential dwellings in the Upper Galliagh Road area.
Two separate developments by Moore Construction NI Ltd. will see hundreds of new homes developed to the north west of the Skeoge Link.
Councillors rubberstamped an application for 169 dwellings – 22 detached, 110 semi-detached, 24 apartments and 13 townhouses - as part of plans to develop lands to the north and northwest of the western roundabout on the Skeoge Link Road, south of Beragh Hill Road, South and East of the Upper Galliagh Road.
The second application related to the development of 75 dwellings – 48 semi-detached and 27 detached homes - as part of plans to develop lands to the north of the western roundabout on the Skeoge Link Road, south of Beragh Hill Road, East of Upper Galliagh Road and 25metres south east of 1 Glenabbey Cottages on the Upper Galliagh Road.
Members of the planning committee were unanimous in their support for the two applications.
Planning Committee Chairman Sean Mooney said: “This is a very welcome planning decision for Council and will bring a substantial boost to the local economy within the city.
"Not only will it provide a well-planned neighbourhood with a varied mix of housing units to cater for the needs of all residents, but the overall H1b zone when completed will provide the communities there with amenities such as local shops, open space and provision for children’s play facilities.”