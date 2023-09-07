Watch more videos on Shots!

Council’s Planning Committee this week approved planning permission for 244 new residential dwellings in the Upper Galliagh Road area.

Two separate developments by Moore Construction NI Ltd. will see hundreds of new homes developed to the north west of the Skeoge Link.

Councillors rubberstamped an application for 169 dwellings – 22 detached, 110 semi-detached, 24 apartments and 13 townhouses - as part of plans to develop lands to the north and northwest of the western roundabout on the Skeoge Link Road, south of Beragh Hill Road, South and East of the Upper Galliagh Road.

A 3D image and view of a proposed apartment building that is due to be developed in Upper Galliagh after councillors backed a Reserved Matters Application for 169 dwellings – 22 detached, 110 semi-detached, 24 apartments and 13 townhouses

The second application related to the development of 75 dwellings – 48 semi-detached and 27 detached homes - as part of plans to develop lands to the north of the western roundabout on the Skeoge Link Road, south of Beragh Hill Road, East of Upper Galliagh Road and 25metres south east of 1 Glenabbey Cottages on the Upper Galliagh Road.

Members of the planning committee were unanimous in their support for the two applications.

Planning Committee Chairman Sean Mooney said: “This is a very welcome planning decision for Council and will bring a substantial boost to the local economy within the city.

