Service Providers of the Year The Village Kitchen celebrate their award at the Carndonagh Traders Association Business and Community Awards in Ballyliffen Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last. Photo Clive WassonService Providers of the Year The Village Kitchen celebrate their award at the Carndonagh Traders Association Business and Community Awards in Ballyliffen Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last. Photo Clive Wasson
31 fun photos of the glamour and winners at the Carndonagh Business and Community Awards 2024

There was plenty of glamour, fun and worthy winners as the Carndonagh Traders Association held its second Carndonagh Business and Community Awards 2024 in the Ballyliffin Lodge on Saturday, April 27.
By Clive Wasson
Published 29th Apr 2024, 11:00 BST

The event showcases and celebrated the achievements of community groups, volunteers, employees, sports clubs and businesses and a great night was had by all.

There were eight categories on the night, with the winners as follows:

Volunteer of the Year as won by Margaret McLaughlin, Carndonagh St. Vincent De Paul.

Community Group of the Year was won by Lifeline Inishowen

Pub of the Year was The Sportsman’s Inn

Employee of the Year was won by Gary Mc Keague.

Retailer of the Year was won by Deirdre’s @ the Diamond

Sports Club of the Year was Inishowen Rugby Club

Service Provider of the Year was won by The Village Kitchen.

Carndonagh Traders Association issued a huge congratulations to all the winners, as well as a ‘massive’ thank you to their sponsors on the night, who were: Welditz, Kelly’s Service Station, Bank of Ireland, AIB, Donegal County Council, Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa, Sharon Mc Daid Contemporary Irish Art

and Doherty’s SuperValu.

They also issued thanks to all the businesses that donated prizes and vouchers for the draw .

Inish Eye Care Opticians at the Carndonagh Traders Association Business and Community Awards in Ballyliffen Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last. Photo Clive Wasson

Liam Farren, Anne Marie Breslin, Maria Simpson, Monica Simpson and James McCloskey at the Carndonagh Traders Association Business and Community Awards in Ballyliffen Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last. Photo Clive Wasson

Maggie McCloksey, Jeanine Doherty, Tina Kelly and Jennifer Gallagher at the Carndonagh Traders Association Business and Community Awards in Ballyliffen Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last. Photo Clive Wasson

Riana McDaid, Treasa Jenkins and Ciara McDaid, TR Fitness at the Carndonagh Traders Association Business and Community Awards in Ballyliffen Lodge Hotel on Saturday night last. Photo Clive Wasson

