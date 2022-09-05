News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Maureen Collins, Pink Ladies and Jeanette Warke, Cathedral Youth Group, pictured at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 057

31 Pictures of Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022

The Derry Journal People of the Year Awards took place on Thursday, September 2 in the Everglades Hotel.

By Daire Ní Chanáin & George Sweeney
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:44 am
Updated Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:48 am

People were nominated by the public for their bravery, community spirit, fundraising and sportsmanship, among other things and the winners were chosen by three judges. A great night was had by all, celebrating the best of the people of Derry.

More pictures and a full round-up of the winners will feature in the Derry Journal and online at Derryjournal.com on Friday, September 9.

1. DER- DERRY JOURNAL PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Mary White, Isobel Doherty, Dr Keith Munro, Anne Munro and Clare Moore pictured at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 048

Photo Sales

2. DER- DERRY JOURNAL PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Martin and Pamela Mullan pictured at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022.. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 044

Photo Sales

3. DER- DERRY JOURNAL PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Micky Kelly and Maureen McHugh pictured at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 045

Photo Sales

4. DER- DERRY JOURNAL PEOPLE OF THE YEAR AWARDS

Mise McLaughlin and Jayne McDevitt pictured at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2235GS – 046

Photo Sales
Derry
Next Page
Page 1 of 8
News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Follow us