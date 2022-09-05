31 Pictures of Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2022
The Derry Journal People of the Year Awards took place on Thursday, September 2 in the Everglades Hotel.
By Daire Ní Chanáin & George Sweeney
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:44 am
Updated
Monday, 5th September 2022, 9:48 am
People were nominated by the public for their bravery, community spirit, fundraising and sportsmanship, among other things and the winners were chosen by three judges. A great night was had by all, celebrating the best of the people of Derry.
More pictures and a full round-up of the winners will feature in the Derry Journal and online at Derryjournal.com on Friday, September 9.
