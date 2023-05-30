GEDA Ltd. has submitted proposals for the new social housing development which will be located on lands formerly used as the Foyle Farm Shop, filling station and car wash between Coshowen and the Daisyfield Apartments.

The development is being brought forward in association with Radius Housing.

A design and access statement completed by The Boyd Partnership in support of the application says that 'the scheme design has been carefully developed to respond to and respect the established character of housing in the area' and 'the project helps bring a new use to a deprived area and brings vitality and vibrancy to an underutilised site'.

An artist's impression of the proposed new development beside the Daisyfield.