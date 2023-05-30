News you can trust since 1772
40 new homes proposed beside the Daisyfield in the Brandywell

An application to develop 40 new homes beside the Daisyfield in the Brandywell has been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 30th May 2023, 13:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th May 2023, 14:35 BST

GEDA Ltd. has submitted proposals for the new social housing development which will be located on lands formerly used as the Foyle Farm Shop, filling station and car wash between Coshowen and the Daisyfield Apartments.

The development is being brought forward in association with Radius Housing.

A design and access statement completed by The Boyd Partnership in support of the application says that 'the scheme design has been carefully developed to respond to and respect the established character of housing in the area' and 'the project helps bring a new use to a deprived area and brings vitality and vibrancy to an underutilised site'.

An artist's impression of the proposed new development beside the Daisyfield.An artist's impression of the proposed new development beside the Daisyfield.
It adds that the 'scheme design successfully integrates within its existing site landscape and topography' and is 'located centrally within the population it is proposed to serve’.

