6.3% decrease in Power NI unit price will save customers £64 a year
This is the fourth consecutive decrease for the supplier and will take effect from April 1, 2024, meaning that customers on average will make further savings of £64 per year.
William Steele, Director, Power NI Customer Solutions, said: “As wholesale prices in the global market have fallen, Power NI has been able to deliver yet another decrease in unit prices for our customers, with our fourth consecutive tariff reduction.
“Despite market volatility we have been able to keep our tariffs below the equivalent GB and RoI average, enabling us to continue to provide stability and delivering hundreds of pounds in savings for local households over the last year.”
Mr. Steele said the utility company was working closely with its charity partners and other key stakeholders across local communities to provide support to those in need.
"We have a range of support available from tariff advice to energy saving tips and account support, so if anyone is worried about paying bills, please contact us directly, we are here to help,” he said.
Power NI customers can top-up from the comfort of their own home, with our free app, online or by calling our automated 24/7 payment line on 03457 455 455. Details of all help can be found at www.powerni.co.uk/energy-bill-support
The £64 per year decrease is calculated using the Power NI standard Home Energy unit rate and an average usage of 3,200 units (kWh) per year.