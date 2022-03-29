7 of the best ice cream places in Derry

There’s plenty of great ice cream shops in Derry and beyond so the ‘Journal’ has compiled a list with some of the best.
Did your favourite make the list?
1.
Located on the Strand Road, Fiorentini's is Derry's oldest ice cream parlour and is a family favourite for all generations. The family run business has been serving since 1912, serving fish and chips, breakfast, sandwiches and, of course, ice cream.
2.
Jamm home bakery & restaurant on the bottom floor of the Richmond Centre has something for everyone from fine pastries to home made carvery dinners, ice-cream, coffee and everything in between.
3.
Joe Jackson's have homemade ice cream, coffee and desserts on the corner of Ferryquay Street and Pump Street. You can get your ice cream in a cone or a sundae or get a waffle, crepe, cookie dough and a whole lot more.
4.
Maiden Heaven on Waterloo Place is a coffee shop & ice cream parlour. It serves top of the range coffee, bubble waffles, Belgian waffles, crepes, homemade gelato, whipped ice-cream, milk shakes, sundaes, savoury, and tray bakes. You can even sit outside and eat your ice cream on an ice cream!