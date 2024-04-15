1. Mayor Patricia, Foyle Hospice staff and visitors, to the new Hospice shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate, getting some ‘Rock the Boat’ practice for the record attempt to be held on Shipquay Street on Saturday 4th May. Photo: George Sweeney
Mayor Patricia, Foyle Hospice staff and visitors, to the new Hospice shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate, getting some ‘Rock the Boat’ practice for the record attempt to be held on Shipquay Street on Saturday 4th May. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
2. Foyle Hospice staff and volunteers pictured at the official opening of the Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. From left are Hospice Harry, Sarah Jane, Ailbhe, Donal Henderson, CEO, David, Shops Manager Jackie McMonagle, Mateusz, Sheila and Angela. Photo: George Sweeney
Foyle Hospice staff and volunteers pictured at the official opening of the Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. From left are Hospice Harry, Sarah Jane, Ailbhe, Donal Henderson, CEO, David, Shops Manager Jackie McMonagle, Mateusz, Sheila and Angela. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
3. The interior of the newly opened Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney
The interior of the newly opened Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney
4. The interior of the newly opened Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney
The interior of the newly opened Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney Photo: George Sweeney