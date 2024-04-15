Mayor Patricia Logue officially opens the Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George SweeneyMayor Patricia Logue officially opens the Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney
Mayor Patricia Logue officially opens the Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

9 fun photos of the opening of Derry's new Foyle Hospice shop

On Friday, April 12, excited customers flocked to the official opening of the brand-new store, which has relocated from Springtown to 16 Pennyburn Industrial Estate.
By Jack Tibbetts
Published 15th Apr 2024, 15:06 BST

Photos: Derry City & Strabane District Council, Foyle Hospice, Western Trust and George Sweeney / Derry Journal.

Mayor Patricia, Foyle Hospice staff and visitors, to the new Hospice shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate, getting some ‘Rock the Boat’ practice for the record attempt to be held on Shipquay Street on Saturday 4th May. Photo: George Sweeney

Foyle Hospice staff and volunteers pictured at the official opening of the Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. From left are Hospice Harry, Sarah Jane, Ailbhe, Donal Henderson, CEO, David, Shops Manager Jackie McMonagle, Mateusz, Sheila and Angela. Photo: George Sweeney

The interior of the newly opened Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

The interior of the newly opened Foyle Hospice Shop in Pennyburn Industrial Estate. Photo: George Sweeney

