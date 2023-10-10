Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The e-card can be sent to the recipient’s phone instantly as either a text or email and uploaded to digital wallets. Recipients can then make their purchase using Apple Pay or Google Pay either online or in-store.

The Carndonagh Traders’ Association first launched the physical Carndonagh Gift Card in 2021 to replace the previous paper voucher scheme. Cards can be spent with a variety of local businesses in Carndonagh and have become popular for both consumer gifts and for organisations to use as corporate rewards.

Deirdre Bradley, chairperson of the Carndonagh Traders’ Association and owner of clothes shop Deirdre’s At The Diamond, said the digital version of the card will be even easier for consumers and organisations:

Roisin Doherty, Deirdre Bradley and Tina o' Donnell - members of the Carndonagh Traders' Association Board.

“When we first introduced our physical Carndonagh Gift Card in 2021, we could never have imagined the success the gift card would have or that we’d be introducing a digital gift card two years later. Many people pay using their phone now, so being able to buy a Carndonagh Gift Card and send it to someone instantly, that they can upload into their digital wallet, is such a big step forward.

“Adding the digital version will make it easier for people to send a Carndonagh Gift Card, especially if it’s a last minute gift. And it will be even easier for organisations to show their support for the community by purchasing either the physical or digital version of the card for their people.

“The physical Carndonagh Gift Card has been super for businesses in the town. Carndonagh is a small town in the heart of Inishowen and we’ve been so well supported by the community. Even those from other towns up to 30 km away are buying cards for Carndonagh because it’s a gift that suits every age group. That €400,000 has helped to keep doors open and we’re excited for what we can achieve with our new digital gift card.”

Carndonagh Gift Card is part of the award winning Town & City Gift Cards scheme from fintech Miconex. The success of the Carndonagh Gift Card in the town has seen Davin Doherty from the Carndonagh Traders’ Association support other Irish towns to emulate the success of Carndonagh.

Davin, Client Success Manager for Town & City Gift Cards, Ireland, said: “We introduced the Carndonagh Gift Card in 2021 and it has been the most successful initiative we’ve run as a Traders’ Association. I know the Town & City Gift Card programme as a client, and I know it as a merchant. That is knowledge that I can take forward to help others setting up their own gift card because I’ve been in their shoes.

“The potential for local gift cards in Ireland is huge. Corporate sales in particular is a big opportunity, thanks to the country’s really generous small benefit exemption scheme which allows an organisation to give its employees up to two small benefits, tax free, each year of up to €1000.”