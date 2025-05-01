A sunny forecast for us and the local economy this summer - View from the Foyle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It’s been heartening to see the city centre so vibrant in recent weeks. The good weather certainly helps, but more than that, people are back out supporting local shops. Derry and the North West have so much to offer, and it’s great to be part of that. We’ve certainly felt that lift on Carlisle Road with more people through the door and couples exploring what local businesses can offer.

Wedding season brings a renewed kind of energy to Sproules. We see couples at the beginning of something important to them, and it’s a privilege to help them choose rings that will stay with them for life. It’s something we’ve taken seriously since the business was founded by my father in the post-war years, when a passion for watchmaking grew into a family-run business.

From our original premises on John Street to our current location on Carlisle Road we’ve built our reputation on three things: quality, craftsmanship, and trust. Over 70 years later, our principles remain at the core of everything we do. We take pride in offering customers an experience that feels personal, with the same attention to detail and honest service we were founded on.

One of the great privileges of being in business this long is seeing families return to us through generations. It’s not something we take for granted.

Nigel Sproule, Sproules Jewellers.

Recently, we’ve seen a steady return to bricks-and-mortar jewellers. There’s something reassuring about being able to see and feel the craftsmanship, and to speak with an expert face to face. People in Derry recognise quality when they see it, and they value the experience that comes with it.

In 2019, we were awarded UK Retail Jeweller of the Year and Local Retailer of the Year. It was a proud moment for our team and a reflection of the consistency and care we aim to maintain.

In our Carlisle Road premises, we carry over 500 styles of wedding rings, and just as many engagement rings.

Whether you’re sure of what you want or still deciding, we aim to make the process relaxed, informative, and pressure-free.

If you’re after something more personal, our bespoke design service is always available. And for those making big decisions, a quieter space can make all the difference. That’s why we created our first-floor bridal suite, a private area, away from the showroom, where couples can take their time.

We’re proud to be a part of our city’s history and a thriving local business, so whether you’re planning a wedding or just starting to look, you’ll find a warm welcome here.