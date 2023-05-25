News you can trust since 1772
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Acclaimed Aussie artist Fintan Magee creating new mural on gable of former Captain’s House and soon to be Cornerhouse Pub

A new mural is being created on the gable wall of the old Officers' Quarters and Captain's House at Ebrington which will soon become the Cornerhouse Pub & Lounge of the new Ebrington Hotel.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 25th May 2023, 16:36 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:37 BST

The artwork is being created by the acclaimed Australian artist, Fintan Magee, whose Sculptor father is from the North originally.

"We're honoured to have Fintan Magee adorn the wall of what WAS the Captain’s House & what WILL BE the Cornerhouse Pub & Lounge at The Ebrington in advance of our opening on June 30.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Groups of passer-by and artists have been gathering all week, watching the progress,” the hotel tweeted.

The new mural taking shape at EbringtonThe new mural taking shape at Ebrington
The new mural taking shape at Ebrington
Most Popular

Mr. Magee, who is from New South Wales, has been based in Sydney but has created monumental murals all over the world.

His art work adorns public buildings in Vancouver, Canada, Goa, Indian, Papeete, Tahiti, Aalborg, Denmark and in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
New mural plan for gable of old Officers’ Quarters and Captain’s House at Ebring...
Fintan Magee at workFintan Magee at work
Fintan Magee at work