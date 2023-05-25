The artwork is being created by the acclaimed Australian artist, Fintan Magee, whose Sculptor father is from the North originally.

"We're honoured to have Fintan Magee adorn the wall of what WAS the Captain’s House & what WILL BE the Cornerhouse Pub & Lounge at The Ebrington in advance of our opening on June 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Groups of passer-by and artists have been gathering all week, watching the progress,” the hotel tweeted.

The new mural taking shape at Ebrington

Mr. Magee, who is from New South Wales, has been based in Sydney but has created monumental murals all over the world.

His art work adorns public buildings in Vancouver, Canada, Goa, Indian, Papeete, Tahiti, Aalborg, Denmark and in Eugene, Oregon in the United States.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad