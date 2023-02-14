Adam B Live producers ‘Just Content’ unveil new mobile production trailer

The company was originally founded in 2017, as 7283 Media, but have since rebranded as Just Content. Since the move, co-founders Conor Rabbett and Joshua (Josh) CurranKelly and their team have been making their mark on the industry as one of the youngest production crews in the country (average age of 21).

Since May 2021, the company have moved into solely producing live content, which has included high profile clients such as Derry’s YouTube sensation Adam B, BBC, and Viperio.

Conor Rabbett, managing director of Just Content, spoke of how the company came about and what they have been doing,

Left to right: Just Content team Caoimhe Barr, Joshua CurranKelly, Conor Rabbett, Morgan Stevenson and Cathal Carlin.

“Myself and Josh (creative director) met in NWRC and both just fell in love with multi-cam productions and broadcast.

"We’ve done work with Adam B producing a live Saturday night programme, and also more recently have done work with the Ulster and Antrim LGFAs,” he added.

Conor explained how they can do this as such a young company,

“My background has enabled me to build up a selection of equipment over the last 10 years, as well as getting £750 funding from the Lab Fund Youth First award which helped us build our new production trailer.

The new production trailer.

“The trailer has made our jobs so much easier and taken our production value up a level.”

When speaking about the future of Just Content, he has put a focus on helping further education students gain experience in the industry, with their entire team having gone through similar courses.

“We are in talks with local education institutes to help students by giving full access to the new broadcast trailer, so they can get hands on experience within broadcast.

“We’ll hopefully be taking students on work placements to give them recognised work for their portfolios after education.”

The interior of the trailer.

Just Content’s services include live event broadcasting, sports streaming, concerts and entertainment, pre-recorded productions and advertising content. Examples of their work and testimonies from those they have worked with can be found on their website.

To find out more about Just Content check out www.justcontent.studio

On site production.