Advertisement: IN PICTURES: Grand opening of new business Fine Line Clinical in Derry

Fine Line Clinical is a new doctor-led clinic that delivers aesthetic and skincare treatments within a professional clinical setting in Derry/Londonderry and is based at 1 Crawford Square in the city centre.

As one of the leading local clinics in the area, we attribute our reputation to the lasting patient relationships that we have developed over the years. We believe that all our patients deserve the highest level of service and we are committed to providing just that. We have transferred this ethos to our training academy.

We are committed to providing our delegates with comprehensive aesthetic teaching in addition to training in complication management. This will ensure that each delegate has the knowledge and ability to provide their own patients with a high-class, professional service that will make them stand out from the crowd.

At Fine Line Clinical we understand the ageing process. This allows us to refine and improve your best features by delivering natural, exceptional results. Each treatment is carried out specifically with gender in mind, therefore ensuring youthful feminine features in women and restoring strong masculine features in men.

Prior to treatment, we will discuss the results you want. We focus on the face as a whole rather than individual treatment. This is to allow for small, natural-looking changes that deliver big overall results.

With an in-depth understanding of treatments and a holistic, personalised approach to treatments – Fine Line Clinical holds a high regard for patient wellbeing. Our approach to non-surgical treatments is fuelled by our passion for skin health, and overall health and wellbeing.

For bookings and more information contact: [email protected]

