Advertorial: 17 week Kickstart to IT course at NWRC

North West Regional College (NWRC) is recruiting applicants for an innovative course aimed at fast tracking students into a career within the IT Industry.
By Staff Reporter
Published 2nd Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT
Updated 2nd Jan 2024, 11:58 GMT
This 17-week full-time course will begin on Monday, January 15, and the course provides students with specialist training.

This specialist training will then enable candidates to successfully apply for IT software roles, whilst giving them a competitive edge over others in the local job market.

Successful applicants will also be given a four-to-six-week work placement with a local software company.

NWRC Business Development Executive Jane Fleming, NWRC Computing Lecturer Kevin McLaughlin and NWRC Business Skills Manager Sinead Hawkins launch the Kickstart to IT course. NWRC Business Development Executive Jane Fleming, NWRC Computing Lecturer Kevin McLaughlin and NWRC Business Skills Manager Sinead Hawkins launch the Kickstart to IT course.
NWRC Business Development Executive Jane Fleming, NWRC Computing Lecturer Kevin McLaughlin and NWRC Business Skills Manager Sinead Hawkins launch the Kickstart to IT course.

The content of this intensive IT course is industry-specific and of a practical nature. A strong emphasis is put on Software Testing as employers require talent in this area. The core qualification is OCN NI Level 4 Diploma in Software Testing, consisting of four mandatory modules.

Further accreditations on the course include ISTQB Foundation Certificate in Software Testing. A certificate of competency from an in-house Java exam is also included.

Applicants are required to have at least a level four or higher qualification, ideally within a STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) area. Consideration will also be given to applicants with strong A Level/ Level 3 grades, particularly in IT.

Finally, consideration is given to applicants with no formal accreditation or credit but have evidence of strong IT knowledge. Applicants will need to pass an aptitude test and interview as part of the application process. Age 18+.

This could be the opportunity you have been waiting for.

For information on eligibility and to apply visit: https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/business/business-programmes/kickstart-it-programme

