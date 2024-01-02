Advertorial: Apply for NWRC’s Women Returners Programme
Funded by the Department for the Economy Skill Up programme, this 15-week Women Returners’ Programme will begin on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 (subject to numbers) at NWRC’s Strabane Campus and will provide women with an OCN Level 2 Certificate in Business Administration Skills and Soft Skills.
This programme is a potential route into employment with a placement built in. There is great demand for administration roles across all sectors and great opportunities for a progression route for woman into IT roles.
75% of participants who took part in our previous Women Returners’ programme are now in full-time / part-time employment.
One of the participants who recently completed the Women Returners’ programme said: “The skills that I learned throughout the programme have helped me to be more confident in putting myself forward for roles both within my placement and in future employment.
"The group of women on the course, tutors, Dress for Success Day, chat with Hays Recruitment, talk on Imposter Syndrome, and the work placement opportunity were the things I most enjoyed. I would recommend this programme to family members, friends or work colleagues looking to return to the world of work.’’
This could be the break that you are looking for.
To apply, find out more information and to find out eligibility log on to: https://www.nwrc.ac.uk/business/business-programmes/strabane-womens-returners-programme