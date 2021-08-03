Allstate celebrates 20 years in the North West

Senior Leader at Allstate NI David Quinn, Senior Application Developer Tanya Adair and Business Information Security Officer Tony McElhinney.

The award-winning technology giant established operations in Derry in 2001 with just 20 staff, including a mix of seasoned developers and IT graduates, and now employs over 900 in the area.

Allstate NI provides high-quality software development services and business solutions to support its parent company, The Allstate Corporation, one of the largest publicly held property and casualty insurance companies in the United States.

Spearheaded by the initial North West team, 12 of whom are still employed by Allstate today, the operation evolved into a centre of excellence for mainframe technologies before settling at its current home on the Northland Road in 2008.

Now, the team has a footprint in cutting edge skills including Machine Learning, Security Engineering, AI and Data Science.

With corporate responsibility embedded firmly within their culture, the team at Allstate NI are committed to serving Derry and the wider North West area.

Through the Allstate Force for Good NI committee, they have logged over 10,000 hours of volunteer work, benefitted 238 local charities and pledged over £30,000 to 23 projects in local communities.

The company also sponsored a state-of-the-art computing lab at Ulster University’s Magee Campus in 2019 to bring sustained educational resources, jobs and enhanced investment potential to the area.

When all 2,400 staff moved to remote work in March 2020, employees in the North West supported the corporation’s global operations through the Allstate Technology Support Centre and won several awards at the 2020 Contact Centre National Network NI awards.

The company has also garnered local accolades, including Best NW Large Business in the North West Business Awards 2019.

Managing Director and Vice President of Allstate NI John Healy said: “We are thrilled to be celebrating 20 years of business in the North West, an area that is integral to our continued success in Northern Ireland.

“Our initial setup in Derry was about accessing the deep talent pool in the region. What we have managed to achieve in the past 20 years is a testament to the resilience, ingenuity and innovation of our community in the North West.”