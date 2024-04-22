Allstate NI opens new Derry office as part of £1.6million North West expansion

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland's largest IT firm moved operations to a new state-of-the-art office occupying the entire third floor in the Catalyst building, where it previously had a portion of the second floor.

The new office, on the banks of the Foyle near the city centre, is a modern, bright and high-spec open plan space, with the highest quality finishes to elevate the employee experience.

The firm adopted a truly modern approach to work in the design, with features like height adjustable desks, soft seating, social areas, and flexible spaces for both solo and collaborative work.

Derry City & Strabane District Deputy Mayor COLR Jason Barr and Allstate NI Managing Director Stephen McKeown officially opening the new Allstate NI office at the Innovation Centre, Catalyst Building in Derry.

The modern, innovative space also includes:

· Private, acoustically advanced meeting rooms with videoconferencing

· A large open plan kitchen with bench seating and breakfast bar

· An ample boardroom

· A wellness room

· Large, open plan town hall space with replay monitors around floor

The ribbon was cut on April 17 by Allstate NI Vice President and Managing Director Stephen McKeown and Derry City & Strabane Deputy Mayor Councillor Jason Barr. Attendees enjoyed live music and took part in a Diya lighting ceremony.

Speaking at the official opening, Allstate NI Managing Director Stephen McKeown said:

“The opening of these new premises marks not only Allstate’s commitment to Northern Ireland, but also the ambitious talent pool in the North West.”

“Allstate is operating in the region as a key Digital Centre of Excellence for our parent insurance company and our employees here are at the forefront of delivering world class digital products and customer experiences.”

“Today marks the culmination of a lot of hard work, dedication and vision to ensure that Allstate NI is leading the way when it comes to creating new avenues for collaboration, creativity, and success.”