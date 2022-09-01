Almost £7,000 awarded to three Derry organisations

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum received a Centre Learning Grant in the amount of £2400, the Nerve Centre received £1500 and the North West Play Resource Centre (The Playhouse) was awarded £3000.

This is the first learner funding scheme of its kind launched in the north by an awarding organisation, explained Martin Flynn, CEO, OCN NI.

Martin said: “The Centre Learning Grants Programme was created by OCN NI to help fulfil our charitable function with particular emphasis being given to help those who may be especially disadvantaged and would not otherwise have had the opportunities to engage in education.

“Originally, we planned to award £70K but the number of the entries and quality of the submissions resulted in the OCN NI board of trustees increasing the fund to £82K. We awarded grants of between £500 and £3,000 to over thirty projects or activities that advance the mission and vision of OCN NI.

Paul Donaghy Chair of OCN NI, said: “As part of our organisations Corporate and Social Responsibility commitments we are delighted to be in a position to ‘give back’ to learners and training providers through the development of the Grants Programme in line with the stated aims of our charitable function, ensuring the advancement of education for public benefit. This is a first for OCN NI and I am confident the grants will help engage, enrich and equip learners for life.”

OCN NI is the north’s leading Awarding Body, working with Further Education Colleges, Schools, Training Organisations, Third Sector Organisations, Health Trusts, Prisons and other education and training organisations.

Martin Flynn,, CEO, OCN NI with Martin McGill, Nerve Centre

Martin Flynn, OCN with Ciaran Lockhart & Danielle Kelly, Bogside and Brandywell