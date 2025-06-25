Amazon to invest £40 billion in UK expansion, boosting jobs, technology, and economic confidence

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Amazon has unveiled plans to invest a staggering £40 billion in the United Kingdom over the next three years, in one of the most significant commitments made by a global technology firm to the UK economy in recent memory. The announcement comes amid ongoing discussions about the UK’s post-Brexit competitiveness and the broader recovery from global economic challenges.

This massive investment will span Amazon’s key business areas, including logistics, cloud computing, original media content, and artificial intelligence. According to Amazon UK Country Manager John Boumphrey, the investment represents a long-term commitment to the UK as both a consumer and innovation market.

Robotics-Driven Fulfilment Centres and Thousands of Jobs

A major focus of the plan includes the construction of four new robotic fulfilment centres. These facilities, which will be located in the East Midlands, Northampton, Hull, and another site yet to be confirmed, will use advanced automation technology to streamline Amazon’s delivery systems.

Each new centre is expected to create around 2,000 full-time jobs. Workers will reportedly earn a starting wage of £28,000 per year, with opportunities for advancement and training. The company has said these roles will cover everything from logistics and operations to maintenance and safety.

These centres are part of Amazon’s broader strategy to improve delivery efficiency while also contributing to regional job growth, especially in areas that have struggled with economic development in recent years.

Prime Video and Creative Industry Investment

The investment package also includes significant funding for Amazon Prime Video, particularly around the development of film and television content produced in the UK. Amazon has announced plans to renovate and expand Bray Film Studios in Berkshire. This facility is expected to become a central hub for UK-based production of series like The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Citadel.

With streaming services becoming increasingly competitive, this move signals Amazon’s intent to maintain its foothold in the entertainment industry by deepening its ties with the UK’s rich talent pool and production capabilities.

Digital Infrastructure and AWS Development

Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of the company, will also benefit significantly from this investment. A large portion of the funds will go toward expanding AWS’s UK data centre footprint. This includes an £8 billion project previously announced, designed to build new data centres to support growing demand for AI tools, machine learning, and enterprise-level cloud storage.

With businesses increasingly reliant on cloud infrastructure, the expansion is seen as critical for helping the UK keep pace with global digital transformation.

Education, Apprenticeships, and Workforce Development

Amazon is also dedicating resources to training the next generation of workers. In 2025 alone, the company plans to offer more than 1,000 apprenticeship opportunities across the UK. These apprenticeships span diverse roles, from software engineering and cybersecurity to warehouse operations.

This workforce investment reflects growing concerns about skills gaps in the UK, particularly in tech-related fields. Amazon’s approach includes in-house learning programs and collaborations with educational institutions to create career pathways for young people.

Reactions from Government and Industry

Political and industry leaders have largely welcomed the announcement. Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer praised the move, calling it a “clear signal that Britain remains open for business and innovation.” Economic analysts have echoed this sentiment, noting that such a large-scale investment sends a message of confidence in the UK’s regulatory and financial environment.

However, some critics have called for more transparency regarding working conditions within Amazon’s fulfilment centres. Past investigations have raised concerns about worker stress, break policies, and union access. Amazon insists it is continuing to improve workplace standards and is open to dialogue with regulators and advocacy groups.

Conclusion

Amazon’s £40 billion investment is more than a business move—it’s a powerful statement of intent. It suggests that the UK remains a key player in the global digital economy, capable of attracting large-scale, forward-looking investment.

As construction begins and jobs open up across the country, the effects of this investment will be closely watched—not just for its economic impact, but also as a measure of how tech giants and national governments can work together in shaping the future.