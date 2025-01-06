'Apprenticeships can be a key route to success’ says MLA as Derry events confirmed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy has marked the launch of Apprenticeship Week by encouraging more people to avail of apprenticeships and learn new skills ahead of a major programme of taster events being rolled out in the city and region next month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Foyle MLA praised the inclusive opportunities apprenticeships offer to school leavers, career changers, and those seeking up-skilling, as well as the benefits to businesses and the economy.

The party’s further and higher education spokesperson said: “Apprenticeship Week is an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the value and impact of apprenticeships showcasing how they benefit individuals, businesses, and the wider economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Apprenticeships are diverse and can provide a route to success for people across all age groups and skill levels, making them an inclusive option for school leavers, career changers, and those seeking up-skilling opportunities.

Economy Minister Conor Morphy with Foyle MLAs Ciara Ferguson and Pádraig Delargy.

“With almost 13,000 apprentices, more people than ever are choosing to pursue a career that combines learning on the job with a recognised vocational qualification.

“I want to commend Economy Minister Conor Murphy for prioritising apprenticeships within his own skills and economic strategy and I look forward to the ongoing reform of careers services which can help ensure that those in schools, work and colleges are fully aware of the benefits and opportunities that apprenticeships present."

Minister Murphy launched Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Week 2025 on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Led by the Department for the Economy, the week-long programme of apprenticeship events runs from February 3 to 7, 2025, and seeks to raise the profile of apprenticeships and promote participation in apprenticeship provision across all levels and vocations.

Sinn Féin Foyle MLA Pádraig Delargy.

This year the theme of NI Apprenticeship Week is ‘Getting it Right for You’, to highlight that apprenticeship opportunities are varied, flexible and meet the needs of many different people as well as many sectors of our economy.

The Minister said: “With almost 13,000 people on apprenticeships and higher level apprenticeships here, more people than ever are choosing to pursue a career that combines learning on the job with a recognised vocational qualification.

“Now in its sixth year, Apprenticeship Week provides a great opportunity for everyone involved in apprenticeships to come together, during a week-long programme of events and activity right across the north, to showcase the wide range of apprenticeship opportunities available to people of all ages.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NI Apprenticeship Week brings together local councils, employers, universities, further education colleges, private training providers and many more partners committed to the development and delivery of apprenticeships.

Events include information sessions and showcases for apprenticeships in various sectors, including hospitality and construction, and higher level apprenticeships, among many other events across Northern Ireland.

There are numerous events happening across Derry, Strabane and Omagh during the week, including an Apprenticeship and Careers Fair hosted by Derry and Strabane Labour Market Partnership.

This drop-in information event on Thursday February 6 from 1pm to 4pm will offer an insight into Apprenticeships, with training providers on site to give information, guidance and support. It will take place in The Main Hall in Derry’s Guildhall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craft Training meanwhile will also host numerous events and showcases at Springtown Industrial Estate in Derry as well as in Strabane and Omagh over the course of the week.

In Derry, these will include an Animal Care and Welfare Showcase, where you can find out about animal care and welfare with teaching staff, join in with practical demonstrations in animal care and grooming and get more information on animal care training and career pathways available to you. This event takes place on Tuesday, February 4 from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm.

Craft Training Derry will be hosting a series of events at Springtown Industrial Estate campus for those interested in a range of other careers. These include Apprenticeships in Hospitality on Wednesday, February 5 from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm; Apprenticeships in Social Care Event on Wednesday, February 5 from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm; a Food Services Apprenticeship Event on Tuesday, February 4 from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm; a Food Sector Apprenticeships Home Cooking Event on Monday, February 3 from 10.00 am to 12.00 pm; a Mentoring in Action - Construction Focus Event on Tuesday February 4 from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm.

The events are free to attend and is open to learners, potential employers, all stakeholders and the general public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To register for any of these events, email: [email protected] or telephone 02871 884384

To check out the full list of taster sessions across the north west see: https://www.nidirect.gov.uk/articles/apprenticeship-week-events

There will also be an Employer Support Lunchtime Briefing hosted by the Department for Communities in partnership with the Labour Market Partnership.

At the event in the BEAM Centre, Invista House, Maydown Works, employers will hear from: DfE Apprenticeships NI, North West Regional College Higher Level Apprentices and an employer testimonial, while exhibits and information on services will be shared over lunch by North West Regional College, Derry’s Chamber of Commerce, the Department for Communities, Employer Services/ Cross Border Partnership for Employer Service, GMEX Group and the Federation of Small Businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This free event will take place on Wednesday February 5 from 12.15 pm to 2.00 pm and is open to employers of small to medium enterprises in the Waterside and greater Waterside area of Derry. Registration is not required.

Following on from NI Apprenticeship Week will be the NI Apprenticeship Awards 2025, taking place on Wednesday, March 26.

Details of the finalists in each award category are due to be announced on the Department’s social media channels on Wednesday, January 8.

More details of the NI Apprenticeship Awards 2025 are available at: https://www.economy-ni.gov.uk/articles/northern-ireland-apprenticeship-awards