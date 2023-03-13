News you can trust since 1772
Ardmore Precast Concrete submits application for new facility in Maydown

The Derry construction products manufacturer Ardmore Precast Concrete has applied for planning permission to build a new facility at Maydown.

By Kevin Mullan
35 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 1:23pm

An application newly published by Derry City & Strabane District Council has indicated the company intends building the plant on the Maydown Road near Coolkeeragh.

The proposal is for a ‘new precast concrete manufacturing facility’ on an ‘existing greenfield site, including production sheds, workshop unit, office block, and a welfare unit’.

It adds that ‘the proposed site will consist of a bound external yard space for the storage of manufactured concrete products and access road with associated works’.

An application has been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council for a new concrete facility.
A design statement completed by Foyle Consulting Engineers and submitted with the application indicates the intention is to move from the Ballybogie Road to Maydown.

“Ardmore Precast concrete are seeking to move their existing operation from Ardmore to the proposed lands. The aim is for increasing productivity in the manufacturing output while bringing them closer to the mainstream road network and Foyle Port,” it indicates.

