Ardmore Precast Concrete submits application for new facility in Maydown

An application newly published by Derry City & Strabane District Council has indicated the company intends building the plant on the Maydown Road near Coolkeeragh.

The proposal is for a ‘new precast concrete manufacturing facility’ on an ‘existing greenfield site, including production sheds, workshop unit, office block, and a welfare unit’.

It adds that ‘the proposed site will consist of a bound external yard space for the storage of manufactured concrete products and access road with associated works’.

A design statement completed by Foyle Consulting Engineers and submitted with the application indicates the intention is to move from the Ballybogie Road to Maydown.

“Ardmore Precast concrete are seeking to move their existing operation from Ardmore to the proposed lands. The aim is for increasing productivity in the manufacturing output while bringing them closer to the mainstream road network and Foyle Port,” it indicates.

