Argos click-and-collect store at Sainsbury’s on the Strand Road 'opening soon'
Argos is getting ready to start operating a click-and-collect outlet at Sainsbury’s on the Strand Road.
By Kevin Mullan
Published 14th Jun 2023, 15:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 16:22 BST
The move was announced by the company on Wednesday when it posted signs on an annex that formerly housed a café at the eastern end of the supermarket complex.
‘Argos opening soon in Sainsbury’s’ members of the public were informed.
The catalogue retailer already operates click-and-collect services at hundreds of Sainsbury’s stores.
The new store – number 5364 at 150 Strand Road in Derry – is already listed on the www.argos.co.uk/ website.