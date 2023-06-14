Argos click-and-collect store at Sainsbury’s on the Strand Road 'opening soon'

The move was announced by the company on Wednesday when it posted signs on an annex that formerly housed a café at the eastern end of the supermarket complex.

‘Argos opening soon in Sainsbury’s’ members of the public were informed.

The catalogue retailer already operates click-and-collect services at hundreds of Sainsbury’s stores.

Signs announcing the arrival of Argos were posted on Wednesday.

The new store – number 5364 at 150 Strand Road in Derry – is already listed on the www.argos.co.uk/ website.