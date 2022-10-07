The winter warmer’ initiative is being rolled out to support customers and community groups struggling with the cost-of-living crisis, it says.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s Co-owner, said: “We know that this winter is set to be incredibly hard for thousands of pensioners as they worry about how to keep themselves warm in the face of rising living costs and a fixed income.

"We’ve already been able to serve over half a million meals through our Kids Eat for £1 initiative in our cafés and we’re hoping our new offer of soup and hot drinks for over 60s will prove just as impactful for those who need it most.

Asda is offering soup, a roll and tea and coffee for £1

"Meanwhile, the cost of living grant programme led by Asda’s charity The Asda Foundation will support grassroots organisations who are providing a lifeline in their communities during these tough times.”

Asda said it is stepping up its support for older customers as they continued to be disproportionately affected by spiralling living costs.

The supermarket’s latest Income Tracker shows those aged 65 to 74 experienced a £163 drop in disposable income in August, compared to last year, as rising inflation continues to outstrip pension and savings growth.