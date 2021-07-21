Atelier Barber Shop to create seven new jobs

One of the proposed options for the extension to the existing Atelier building in Ebrington.

Atelier now offers a wide range of premium services, including deluxe beard trims, hot towel treatments, cut throat shaves and eyebrow waxing.

The ever evolving company also has plans to expand over next 12 months, creating seven new jobs.

Atelier founder Ronan Stewart is working with local architects Gravity to add a 800sq ft extension to their luxury salon, with the vision of creating a high end New York-style barber shop.

Speaking following the announcement, Ronan said: “Ebrington is fast becoming the epicentre of the city, with all sorts of new developments in the pipeline.

“I want to create a luxury experience for local men that is as good as any top end woman’s salon.”

Atelier Master Barber Aaron Cooke has just moved back from Sydney, Australia where he honed his skills in Australia’s premier men’s groomers ‘Emporium Barbers’.

Aaron, himself a proud Derry lad will lead a Ateliers of barbers and trainees. Two jobs have already been created, with a further five planned for the next 12 months.