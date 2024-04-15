Award-winning restaurant The Sooty Olive to close its doors after over a decade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proprietor Sean Harrigan, who only last week was named best chef in the Ulster Regional Irish Restaurant Awards 2024, thanked staff, customers and suppliers for their support over the years.

Mr. Harrigan said increasing costs were a factor in the decision.

“Folks bit of on announcement. After 11 years almost to the day our journey is coming to an end.

Sean Harrigan, chef and proprietor of The Sooty Olive.

“We will be closing the restaurant on Sunday, April 21 due to ever increasing difficulties in running a small restaurant with ever increasing costs.

“We have had an amazing 11 years. A heartfelt thanks to our staff over the years, our suppliers and, of course, you our amazing customers,” he said.

The local restaurateur encouraged customers with outstanding vouchers to use them this week.