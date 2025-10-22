Fresh details of Shauna and Mark Froydenlund’s new venture at The Fold in Ebrington have been shared on a new website showcasing the prospective offering in the Waterside.

Located in The Keep (Building 30) – part of the Star Fort structure - the new eatery will eventually host a bakehouse, food yard and supper club.

The Froydenlunds moved to Derry to take over the running of The Exchange following the retirement of Shauna’s father, the well-known restaurateur Mark Caithness.

But the couple have been planning a second enterprise for the past number of years.

The Fold, is joining a growing cluster of food businesses in the former barracks site.

The Fold is described as ‘a new kind of food space in Shauna’s hometown of Derry’, at www.thefoldebrington.com/ which has now gone live.

“After over a decade working in some of London’s top kitchens, including their time as Chef Patrons at the Michelin-starred Marcus [Wareing] at The Berkeley, the pair returned home to open a place of their own. A place that values quality over fuss, craft over trends, and people above all.

“At The Fold, Mark and Shauna combine the standards and precision of their Michelin training with a more relaxed, approachable style. Each part of the venue—bakehouse, supper club, and food yard—offers something different, but all are shaped by the same values: integrity in what we do, value in what we offer, and respect for food, our guests, and each other,” the website advises.

Bakehouse

Tantalising details of a new bakehouse conjure a ‘micro bakery and deli rooted in simplicity and craft’.

"Think Pastel De Nata and cinnamon cruffins for breakfast, braised pork belly doughnuts and Japanese milk bread with chicken butter for lunch, as well as seasonal soups and mega salads.

“Moving to some afternoon treats including fresh Madeleines, warm brownies, retro cream cakes and hot doughnuts for an after school or work treat,” the site suggests.

Food Yard

A new food yard will eventually be open from Thursday to Saturday.

"Our outdoor yard is a hidden pocket of good food and laid-back energy. At its heart, a converted shipping container with a bar and kitchen which turns out bold, flavour-packed sharing plates.

"Where pints are poured under the stars and seasonal ingredients cooked over coals drive the menu, it's a casual, spirited space made for chilled late afternoons and long evenings. Open Thursday to Saturday, weather willing – and a little later when the summer sun sticks around,” the website proclaims.

A mouth-watering provisional menu offers charcoal baked flat breads served with beef ox tail ragu or white bean and truffle hummus; ‘crispies’ including prawn toast, sesame, lime sour cream, Jambon croquettes, FFC (Fold Fried Chicken) with corn bread and spicy aioli, and skin-on fries with The Fold tomato ketchup; and ‘from the oven’ Smoked potatoes and whipped cheese, Shell-on prawns, roasted with honey and chilli and Slow cooked Donegal lamb neck with sumac and harissa.

Supper Club

The supper club promises to bring something unique to the Derry food scene with the Froydenlunds providing diners with ‘an intimate culinary experience’.

“With only 24 seats, our supper club opens its doors on selected evenings for a truly unique tasting menu experience. Designed, cooked, and served by Mark and Shauna together with their team, each menu celebrates the best of local ingredients in a setting that’s both refined and relaxed,” the site says.