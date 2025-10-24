Ballymagroarty to expand to the North West with the proposed development of 162 new social homes

By Kevin Mullan
Published 24th Oct 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2025, 17:27 BST
Almost 3,000 social homes being built or due to begin construction in next two years
The Ballymagroarty estate is to expand to the North West if two separate planning applications to develop a combined 162 new homes are approved.

Both APEX Housing Association with Braidwater Ltd. and the EHA Group have proposals for sizeable housing developments on adjacent sites immediately to the North West of the Derry estate.

Outline consent for both developments was granted back in 2022.

Now Apex/Braidwater and EHA have both lodged Reserved Matters planning applications for permission to build the new social homes.

The location of the proposed developments in Ballymagroarty.placeholder image
The location of the proposed developments in Ballymagroarty.

EHA proposes building 86 houses on lands between Whitehouse Road and O’Nualláin Crescent.

Improvements to the Aileach Road/Branch Road roundabout and a new pedestrian crossing on Aileach Road are proposed by the developer.

"The application site is some 3.15 hectares of lands located north of Aileach Road, Ennis Place, John Field Place, Rafferty Close, Macneise Close and Magill Court, Ballymagroarty. The site comprises of open fields, hedgerows and boundary trees,” according to a supporting planning, design and access statement prepared by Gravis Planning for the applicants.

Immediately adjacent to the EHA development, Apex/Braidwater proposes a further 76 social homes and community parkland.

An aerial view of the site, highlighted in red.placeholder image
An aerial view of the site, highlighted in red.

Gravis have also prepared a design statement in support of this application, stating: “The application proposes the delivery of 76 social housing dwellings alongside high-quality open space, landscaped walkways, associated landscaping, and access improvements.”

The new social housing developments will see Ballymagroarty expand north-westward in the direction of The Cashel development which is currently being progressed on the ‘H2’ lands zoned for housing between Ballymagroarty and Coshquin.

