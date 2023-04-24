Belfray Wedding Showcase continues with £500 discount offer for couples
The Belfray Country Inn’s Wedding Showcase continues until Thursday, April 27, daily from 11am to 8pm.
By Staff Reporter
Published 24th Apr 2023, 13:14 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 13:16 BST
Couples can avail of a £500 discount on any wedding packages if they book between now and Thursday, April 27.
“That's not all - we'll also be holding an in-house draw during the showcase, giving every couple the chance to win an additional £500 off their wedding bill!
“Don't wait any longer to make your dream wedding a reality by securing your date from as little as a £300,” a spokesperson said.