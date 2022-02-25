Better broadband for rural areas ‘a priority’ says Derry MLA Ciara Ferguson

She said: “Sinn Féin is committed to ensuring that people and businesses in rural areas have decent broadband and that they aren’t getting ripped off on broadband prices.

“It is also important that broadband providers are held accountable for delivering broadband to premises deemed to be commercially viable quickly.”

According to the Department for the Economy Project Stratum was ‘developed to improve connectivity for premises unable to access broadband services of 30 Megabits per second or greater, primarily across rural areas of NI. The project is managed by DfE, with public funding of £150m originally allocated as a result of the Confidence and Supply agreement between the DUP and the Conservative Government, along with additional funding of £15m secured through the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA).”

